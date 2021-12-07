'COVID-19 May Turn Into Biological Warfare,' Warns CDS Chief Bipin Rawat, Calls For Unity

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday cautioned the nation amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic while adding that it might develop into biological warfare and if it happens then India needs to stay prepared. CDS Rawat was speaking at the curtain raiser event of the disaster management exercise involving BIMSTEC member countries. In the said event, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane also warned regarding the emergence of new variants of COVID-19, suggesting the virus is far from over.

Countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, Thailand, Sri Lanka and India participated in the event.

"Another issue I would like to highlight is, is this is also becoming a new kind of warfare… If biological warfare is beginning to take shape, we need to put our act together and strengthen ourselves to ensure our nations are not affected by these viruses and diseases,” CDS Rawat said at the PANEX-21 curtain raiser event.

CDS Bipin Rawat speaks on Omicron outbreak

Further speaking on the virus issue, he added that 'now the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is also there and if it is going to mutate in other forms, we have to remain prepared for it'. The Army official also stressed on unity between citizens, suggesting it to be the need of the hour. Outlining Army's duty, the CDS Chief said that the Armed forces will have to make special preparations to counter disasters as during COVID-19, it could be seen that the defence forces were used by every nation to reach out and help their civilian population.

What is COVID-19 new variant Omicron?

The new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' was first detected in South Africa and then spread to over 30 countries including India. Presently, India has reported 23 cases of Omicron among foreign travellers. Two such cases were detected in Karnataka, one in Gujarat and 10 in Maharashtra, nine in Rajasthan and one in Delhi. India has mandated testing and quarantining of foreign returnees from 'at-risk' nations where Omicron cases have been detected. As per the medical journal of South Africa, Omicron only causes mild fever, but the transmission rate is higher than other variants. It is five-six times more transmissible than the Delta variant, which is a cause of concern, state experts.

With ANI inputs