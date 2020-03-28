Meghalaya CM Urges People To Practice Social Distancing To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

As a precautionary measure against the novel Coronavirus, Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma on Saturday morning directed people to practice social distancing at a locality in Shillong. In a video by the news agency, ANI, the Chief Minister is seen directing people to keep at least a distance of one metre. Currently, no cases of the deadly Coronavirus have been detected in the Meghalaya region.

#WATCH: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma directs people to practice social distancing as a precautionary measure against #COVID19, at a locality in Shillong. (27.03.2020) pic.twitter.com/tFSgELRM0y — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of Coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

The Coronavirus Crisis

As of date, India has reported over 850 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala has crossed a total of 170 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Meanwhile, 19 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, India has been put under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Presently, there are around 594,377 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 27,250 people. Meanwhile, around 133,006 have reportedly been recovered. Currently, as per reports, the hardest-hit region is the United States of America, followed by China, and then Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

