COVID-19: Mumbai Police Commissioner Urges To Stay Away From Rumours; Shares Fake List

Amid the increasing Coronavirus threat across the globe, the Commissioner of Mumbai on Tuesday urged the people to stay away from rumours. Taking to Twitter, the CP posted a picture of a list of dates and timings for distribution of essential products that was being circulated under the name of the Commissioner. Clarifying that the list was not made by him, he urged people to verify every message.

Meanwhile, CM Uddhav Thackeray announced a curfew across the state of Maharashtra from Monday midnight amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Namaste, I’m the Commissioner of @MumbaiPolice & this list has definitely not been made on my directions! The last thing we want to get infected with & pass on during such crisis is rumours. Pls verify every msg regarding emergency services before you forward #StaySafeFromRumours pic.twitter.com/UO4y3gY1dm — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) March 24, 2020

Maha CM issues list of essentials

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday issued a poster entailing the list of all the essential goods and services that are excluded amid the lockdown due to Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister's office has urged to spread the poster in order to clear out the confusion. The list gives an indication of what can be considered to be essential in other areas as well.

Spread this message as much as possible to avoid confusion: #WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/8vs54eUQWI — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 23, 2020

COVID-19 cases rise in India

In India, over 500 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Along with it, nine deaths have been reported till now. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has crossed a total of 100 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties related to COVID 19.

Meanwhile, presently, there are around 378,741 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 16,499 people. Meanwhile, around 101,608 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

