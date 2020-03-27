The Debate
COVID-19: Mumbai Police Distributes 1000 Meals For Homeless, Provides Relief Amid Lockdown

General News

On Friday, the Mumbai Police in partnership with former DG of Maharashtra Police, D Sivananda's foundation- ‘Roti Bank’ distributed meals for the homeless.

Written By Shloak Prabhu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lockdown

As India went into a nationwide lockdown from the midnight of March 24 due to COVID-19, efforts have been taken by authorities to address inconvenience caused to the homeless. Similarly, the Mumbai Police has been addressing grievances in the metropolis. On Friday, the Mumbai Police personnel stepped up relief efforts and distributed meals for the homeless.

READ | National Lockdown: Mumbai Police Starts Helpline To Help People With Essential Services

Mumbai Police helps homeless 

The city's police force sprung into action and reached out to the homeless who are often deprived of food. In a bid to provide meals, the Mumbai Police in a collaborative effort partnered up with former DG of Maharashtra Police, D Sivanandan's foundation- ‘Roti Bank’ and served over 1000 meals to the homeless. The initiative was shared by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Twitter. 

READ: Mumbai Police Respond Swiftly To Disabled Woman's Call For Help

Additional measures taken by Mumbai Police

Apart from this, the police have also assured to help members of the essential services in order to enable hassle-free functioning during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, the Mumbai Police urged shopkeepers providing essential commodities to reach out and acquire the 'Essential pass'.

READ: Mumbai Police Use 'Friends' Reference To Explain 'rules Of Quarantine' Amid COVID-19 Scare

In addition, they have also started a helpline number to assist people providing essential services. According to a press release, people associated with essential services and seeking emergency movement can call either 100, 022-24937747 or 022-24937755. 

WATCH: Mumbai Police Distributes Food To Needy In Borivali Amid Lockdown

First Published:
COMMENT
