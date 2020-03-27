COVID-19: Mumbai Police Distributes 1000 Meals For Homeless, Provides Relief Amid Lockdown

As India went into a nationwide lockdown from the midnight of March 24 due to COVID-19, efforts have been taken by authorities to address inconvenience caused to the homeless. Similarly, the Mumbai Police has been addressing grievances in the metropolis. On Friday, the Mumbai Police personnel stepped up relief efforts and distributed meals for the homeless.

Mumbai Police helps homeless

The city's police force sprung into action and reached out to the homeless who are often deprived of food. In a bid to provide meals, the Mumbai Police in a collaborative effort partnered up with former DG of Maharashtra Police, D Sivanandan's foundation- ‘Roti Bank’ and served over 1000 meals to the homeless. The initiative was shared by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Twitter.

How can we serve you today?



Due to the current lockdown, it is difficult for the homeless to get food. So we partnered up with former DG of Maharashtra Police, Mr D Sivanandan's foundation- ‘Roti Bank’, and were able to provide 1000 meals to the homeless today#ServingMumbai pic.twitter.com/0W6oZe6v7c — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) March 26, 2020

Additional measures taken by Mumbai Police

Apart from this, the police have also assured to help members of the essential services in order to enable hassle-free functioning during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, the Mumbai Police urged shopkeepers providing essential commodities to reach out and acquire the 'Essential pass'.

Essential pass, for essential services. Requesting all shops providing essential services & commodities, to reach out to their local police station for these passes, to ensure hassle-free commute & sale #wEcommerceMumbai #essentialservices #essentialgoods #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/8QIsLtnkmV — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 26, 2020

In addition, they have also started a helpline number to assist people providing essential services. According to a press release, people associated with essential services and seeking emergency movement can call either 100, 022-24937747 or 022-24937755.

Here To Help You



Individuals & groups providing emergency or essential services, facing any restrictions or difficulty in commute, may please #Dial100 or 022- 2493 7755/ 2493 7747 for assistance. We will help you reach your destination without any unnecessary delay #FightCorona — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 25, 2020

