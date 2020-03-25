National Lockdown: Mumbai Police Starts Helpline To Help People With Essential Services

Amid the nationwide lockdown, the Mumbai Police issued an important clarification on Wednesday. Maintaining that essential services such as ambulance, purchasing commodities had been exempted, the Mumbai Traffic Police started a Corona Traffic Helpline. As per a press release, people associated with essential services and seeking emergency movement can call either 100, 022-24937747 or 022-24937755. At the same time, the Mumbai Police warned of taking action against the individuals moving without a reason.

Individuals & groups providing emergency or essential services, facing any restrictions or difficulty in commute, may please #Dial100 or 022- 2493 7755/ 2493 7747 for assistance. We will help you reach your destination without any unnecessary delay #FightCorona — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 25, 2020

Uddhav Thackeray urges people to stay at home

Currently, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is 116. Addressing the citizens earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray stated that this was a war between citizens and this pandemic. He observed that COVID-19 could be defeated by staying at home. Highlighting the positive side of the situation, the Maharashtra CM noted that all family members were coming together and pursuing their hobbies. He also assured the people that there was sufficient stock of essential commodities.

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "Today we are fighting against those who are invisible. This is a war between citizens and this pandemic. And we can defeat only by staying back at home. We have now seen the seriousness of the coronavirus diseases."

He added, "I did urge everyone to stay at home. It is a war-like situation so I have compared this Coronavirus with war, when we are not aware of the enemy then the enemy will attack us, so we have to be aware as we cannot see this enemy. So now also I will appeal to people to stay at home. The positive part about this is as you can see on social media platforms family are spending time together, some are following their hobbies." On Tuesday, the Centre had released detailed guidelines about the essential services that are exempted during the national lockdown.

