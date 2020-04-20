Covid: Mumbai's Famous Mohammed Ali Road Food Street Poised For Deserted Look This Ramzan

Amid the raging COVID-19 crisis, Mumbai's iconic 'Mohammed Ali Road street food bazaar' is set to be deserted during this year's Ramzan festival which commences on April 23. This comes as a first in its 250 years of history. As of now, the bazaar's situation will be known only after May 3.

Mohammed Ali Road to be deserted

The 'Mohammed Ali Road street food bazaar' is known for its range of non-vegetarian cuisine dishes. Apart from this, the place also offers a variety of desserts and beverages for its visitors. Ever since the lockdown several locals have expressed their dismay over the situation. According to reports, many locals will appeal to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and seek a window of two hours during the evening 'iftar' for the street to be opened.

Though majority of locals are Muslims, around 60 per cent of the visitors are non-Muslims who throng to this market every year. However, with the lockdown in effect, Mumbai is set to miss this year's food hopping at Mohammed Ali Road street food bazaar.

Government asks Waqf board to ensure Lockdown Guidelines during Ramzan

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday directed state waqf boards to ensure strict implementation of lockdown and social distancing guidelines during the holy month of Ramzan starting next week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At a meeting via video conferencing, Naqvi asked the state waqf boards' officials to create awareness among people to offer prayers and perform other religious rituals like "iftar (breaking of fast)" during Ramzan, which begins on April 24 or 25, staying inside their homes.

"We should cooperate with health workers, security forces, administrative officers, sanitation workers. They are working for our safety and well-being even putting their own lives at risk in this coronavirus pandemic," Naqvi said. "We should also demolish rumours and misinformation being spread about quarantine and isolation centres by creating awareness among people that such centres are only meant to protect people, their families and the society from the pandemic," the minister said.

