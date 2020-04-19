'Unbelievable': Netizens Amazed As Thousands Of Flamingos Seen In Navi Mumbai

What amazed thousands of netizens, is the breathtaking sight of migratory birds, flamingos at a creek in Navi Mumbai amid the nationwide lockdown to prevent COVID-19 spread. While humans remain confined to their homes and are only allowed to get outdoors to buy groceries or seek medical assistance, according to Twitter users, the “nature is healing”. The Navi Mumbai creek and the backwaters are potential hotspots for the migratory birds every year, but the sight in 2020 managed to leave most people awestruck. The number of flamingos this year was far greater than in previous instances when nature was choking due to severe pollution levels.

Maharashtra: Large number of migratory Flamingo birds seen at the creek in Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/CQCHfqNQ4i — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

Read - ‘Unique Dance’ Of Flamingos Stuns Internet, Netizens Call It ‘a Beautiful March Past’

Read - Thousands Of Flamingos Turn Navi Mumbai Creek Pink As Covid Forces Humans To Stay Indoors

‘Unbelievable’

From celebrities to politicians, thousands of internet users noted that nature was coming back to normalcy while humans are battling with a highly contagious disease. One of the netizens even said that humans are impacting the nature in a similar way the COVID-19 disease is affecting humanity. Most Twitter users were surprised to see such a huge number of flamingos at the backwaters, almost making it look like a “sea of pink”.

They are happy staying away from human. The biggest virus so far — Indian Soldier (@indiasoldier17) April 18, 2020

Hence proved knowingly or unknowingly We are indeed a burden over nature! — Piyu Nair (Isolated-a hand away) 👩‍⚕️ 🇮🇳 (@Piyu_Nair) April 18, 2020

"Nature is healing itself" — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) April 18, 2020

Humans are locked down, Nature is flourishing — AG (@AmBoozed) April 18, 2020

Read - 79% Indian Birds On Decline; But Peafowls Increase: Report

Wow 😍



Nature is healing itself...



We humans are virus to the beautiful earth 😐😐 — simmy 🗨️ (@aqvafina) April 18, 2020

I hope after this lockdown is over we humans can bring some changes in our lifestyle in order to preserve this ❤️ — Amiya Kumar Jena (@whysoillogical) April 18, 2020

Unbelievable — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) April 18, 2020

Must see the video. Listen to the noise they are making. Amazing!!!! pic.twitter.com/iqx9KY6krT — STRAIGHT FORWARD (@MhatreDinesh) April 18, 2020

Earth will florish if there are no humans — Priya🌻ಪ್ರಿಯಾ🇮🇳 (@iamS_Priya) April 18, 2020

Read - WATCH: Big Group Of Pink Flamingos Flock At Navi Mumbai Creek; Celebs & Netizens Awestruck

Read - Video Of Flamingos Feeding Their Young Ones Goes Viral, Netizens Amazed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.