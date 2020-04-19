'Unbelievable': Netizens Amazed As Thousands Of Flamingos Seen In Navi Mumbai

What amazed thousands of netizens, is the breathtaking sight of migratory birds, flamingoes at a creek in Navi Mumbai amid the nationwide COVID19 lockdown.

Unbelievable

What amazed thousands of netizens, is the breathtaking sight of migratory birds, flamingos at a creek in Navi Mumbai amid the nationwide lockdown to prevent COVID-19 spread. While humans remain confined to their homes and are only allowed to get outdoors to buy groceries or seek medical assistance, according to Twitter users, the “nature is healing”. The Navi Mumbai creek and the backwaters are potential hotspots for the migratory birds every year, but the sight in 2020 managed to leave most people awestruck. The number of flamingos this year was far greater than in previous instances when nature was choking due to severe pollution levels. 

‘Unbelievable’

From celebrities to politicians, thousands of internet users noted that nature was coming back to normalcy while humans are battling with a highly contagious disease. One of the netizens even said that humans are impacting the nature in a similar way the COVID-19 disease is affecting humanity. Most Twitter users were surprised to see such a huge number of flamingos at the backwaters, almost making it look like a  “sea of pink”.

