COVID-19: NHRC Issues Notice To Delhi Govt, Health Ministry Over Mismanagement Allegations

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday, June 10 issued notice to the Delhi government and the Union Health Ministry over a complaint alleging difficulties faced by the people in Delhi amid the COVID-19 crisis. The complaint made serious allegations regarding the non-availability of beds in the hospitals for COVID-19 patients and an inadequate number of tests raising mismanagement concerns. The complaint was made by Ajay Maken, Ex-President, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

The Commission in its notice said, "He has not come up with mere allegations, rather he has made apparent sincere efforts to provide data in support of his complaint, which if true, raise a serious issue of the inappropriate approach of the government agencies towards the plight of the general public amounting to a serious issue of violation of human rights."

It further added, "Allegedly, there has been a massive delay in conducting the last rites of those died during the pandemic period; tests on the bodies of the symptomatic deceased are also not being conducted violating the WHO and ICMR norms which can be extremely dangerous."

'Ensure comprehensive report'

Asking for a comprehensive report within the next then days from the Delhi Government as well as the Health Ministry, the commission in its notice said, "Commission would appreciate if both the Government of NCT of Delhi and Union Health & Family Welfare Ministry consider the matter in consultation with each other to ensure a comprehensive report within ten days. In the meantime, the government of NCT of Delhi is expected to increase the number of beds and tests per day, for the COVID-19 patients." According to NHRC, the national capital is one of the worst affected cities so far.

COVID-19 in Delhi

According to the health bulletin, 1,501 fresh cases were reported in Delhi on Wednesday, taking the tally to 32,810 cases. The death toll stands at 984. This is the second time when over 1,500 cases have been reported in a day in the national capital. According to the health bulletin, a total of 79 fatalities were reported on June 9, which took place between May 20 and June 8, out of which, 39 deaths took place on June 7 and 20 on June 6.

(With ANI Inputs)