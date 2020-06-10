Delhi LG Directs Hospitals To Display Bed Availability Status On LED Boards At Entry Point

In a major development on Wednesday, June 10, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directed all major hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes of the national capital to display bed availability status (both COVID and non-COVID), charges for beds, and details of contact persons for admission on LED boards at their entry point itself. This decision was taken by Baijal in his capacity as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority Chairperson. According to him, this move would increase transparency and facilitate the public.

Moreover, the Health Department has been advised to ensure that the data displayed on these LED boards is reconciled with the data available on the government portal. Baijal also urged officers deputed by the DDMA to conduct surprise checks on major hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes. The focus shall be on ensuring that the correct data is displayed and no eligible patient is denied admission or overcharged. The Delhi Lieutenant Governor stressed that any action taken reports must be sent urgently. Currently, there are 31,309 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Delhi out of which 11,861 patients have been discharged while 905 casualties have been reported.

Delhi LG overrules AAP government

Earlier on June 8, Baijal overruled the AAP government's order to reserve government hospitals only for Delhi residents. He directed all departments and authorities to ensure that treatment is not denied to any patient regardless of his place of residence. This decision was aimed at providing relief to people from other states desiring to seek COVID-19 treatment in Delhi government hospitals.

Additionally, Baijal held that the ICMR strategy for COVID-19 testing should be strictly enforced in Delhi. This development came after the Delhi government revised the testing protocols, prohibiting the testing of all asymptomatic patients barring for direct contacts of novel coronavirus patients having co-morbidities or those over 60 years of age. Furthermore, it ordered that only symptomatic patients will be tested in the case of migrants returning to Delhi and in hotspots, containment zones. The Delhi Lieutenant Governor observed that this deviation in ICMR guidelines can result in inadequate contact tracing of affected individuals leading to further spread of COVID-19 in the national capital.

