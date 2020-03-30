COVID-19 Outbreak: Madurai Man Distributes 8,000 Cotton Masks Among Poor, Corona Warriors

Amid the deadly novel Coronavirus outbreak, an owner of a textile store in Nadaraj Nagar of Madurai, Tamil Nadu on Sunday manufactured and distributed over 8,000 cotton masks among the poor people, policemen, corporation and health workers. Satishkumar, the Madurai textile store owner, also urged others to donate cotton clothes to his store in order to make more masks and donate them.

Speaking to the media he said, "I request people to donate me cotton clothes so that I can continue making masks."

READ | Hyderabad Pharmacies Stop Sale Of Masks, Sanitizers Due To Unreasonably High Prices

Tamil Nadu is under a lockdown till April 14, 2020, and prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code are in place to prevent people from crowding public places. The measure was taken in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. The Chief Minister has also announced a slew of restrictions in order to prevent people from gathering in public places in large numbers.

Tamil Nadu, till Saturday, has recorded 42 positive cases of COVID-19 of which two patients have been discharged on recovery. One patient died in the hospital, thus making the number of active cases in the state 39.

READ | Sadhguru Offers Isha Yoga Premises To Tamil Nadu Govt During COVID-19 Crisis

Act of Humanity

While most people are advised to stay home, tailors in Gujarat have decided to step up and help those in need during the pandemic by making and distributing free masks for protection. Not only tailors in Gujrat, but prison inmates in Uttar Pradesh reportedly made over 1.2 lakh masks in just 10 days to combat the deadly virus which has rocked the world since it was originated in China in December 2019.

READ | Rajasthan NGO Takes Responsibility To Distribute 7 Lakh Masks To Fight Coronavirus

The pandemic has taken a toll on the global economy and has also tested the medical facilities of all nations, resulting in a shortage of protective medical equipment. Moreover, even inmates of Chandigarh’s Burail Jail have started making masks to meet the surge in demand and are making nearly 700-800 masks every day.

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: Gujarat Tailors Hailed For Making Masks And Distributing For Free