Coronavirus Outbreak: Gujarat Tailors Hailed For Making Masks And Distributing For Free

The coronavirus outbreak has started tightening its grip around the world including India where the government has taken all preventive measures and announced a nationwide lockdown until April 14. While most people are advised to stay home, tailors in Gujarat have decided to step up and help those in need during the pandemic by making and distributing free masks for protection. Marking the principle of ‘togetherness’ and encouraging social distancing, the tailors from Morbi district are being applauded widely on the internet.

While most internet users were seen appreciating the people who are thinking about others as the nation combats the coronavirus outbreak, others were also seen ‘inspired’ and decided to do the same gestures. Posts regarding homeless, underprivileged and even animals in India who might need assistance are also being circulated on the internet, with people joining hands against the fatal COVID-19 which has spread to over 190 countries and the global death toll has risen to 21,000.

You have a sewing machine at home? Make them. Get your kids, moms n dads to help. Use clean fabric. Pass them around to vendors, guards, sanitation workers. Surgical masks are in short supply. https://t.co/46Oq7uImxD — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) March 26, 2020

Prison inmates make masks

Not only tailors in Gujrat, but prison inmates in Uttar Pradesh reportedly made over 1.2 lakh masks in just 10 days to combat the deadly virus which has rocked the world since it was originated in China in December 2019. The pandemic has taken a toll on the global economy and has also tested the medical facilities of all nations, resulting in a shortage of protective medical equipment. Moreover, even inmates of Chandigarh’s Burail Jail have started making masks to meet the surge in demand and are making nearly 700-800 masks every day.

