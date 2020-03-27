Sadhguru Offers Isha Yoga Premises To Tamil Nadu Govt During COVID-19 Crisis

In a bid to combat Coronavirus in the country, spiritual leader Sadhguru has offered premises of his Isha Yoga Center to the Tamil Nadu Government for medical purposes. At a time of rising cases, with the government working hard to arrange enough beds and quarantine centres nationwide, Sadhguru has extended his support by offering the buildings and premises of his Isha Foundation in Coimbatore for use. He has also stated that Isha volunteers would provide support in government hospitals as well. Last week, the Isha Yoga Center had suspended all its programs at all its centers around the world to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Read: Sadhguru Leads By Example, Rides Bike To Avoid Public Transport In Times Of Coronavirus

Meanwhile, Sadhguru has also added that each Isha Foundation volunteer across the world, would ensure at least two people from disadvangaged, daily wager or labourer families are fed amid the global health crisis, stating that it had the potential to lead to unemployemnt or starvation. “Wherever you are, ensure that suffering and death should not happen due to starvation." said Sadhguru.

Read: Sadhguru Hails Janta Curfew As A 'spectacular Success', Says The Crisis Is A Test For Us

“In these challenging times, it is the responsibility of every citizen to stand up and do what best we can do in individual capacities and assist the local administration in fulfilling their responsibilities,” he added.

Read: Delhi Riots: 'There Are More Peaceful Ways To Solve Issues', Says Sadhguru

Read: "Gender Not Basis Of Competence": Sadhguru Hails SC's Verdict On Women Officers In Army