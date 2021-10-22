'COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact On Economic Growth To Reduce,' Says MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad

On Friday, Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad lauded the efforts of Indians on achieving the 100 crore COVID vaccination feat. He further said that the high rate of vaccination meant that the Indian economy will continue to grow. Karad said while speaking to the media, "During COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to come together. Our scientists helped in the development of vaccines and we have attained more than 100 crore vaccines and we are proud of that.” He also said, “We need to praise the people of India for this. This is a perfect example of unity in diversity." MoS Finance further added that Indians should be proud of using vaccines made in the country. He said, "We are proud to use Made in India vaccines. Our production in agriculture and other sectors is increasing. I am a Minister in the finance ministry and our economy is growing and will continue to grow. I am sure of it."

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasised the fact that since the vaccination numbers are high and the COVID-19 situation in the country is largely controlled, India can dream of normalcy and towards sustained economic growth. He further said that economic experts in the country and from other countries have said that India will grow at a good rate over the next few months as the pandemic situation is under control. Tourism is also rapidly opening up in the country as several states have decided to lift restrictions for fully vaccinated people.

Experts suggest good economic growth for India: PM Modi

PM Modi said while addressing the nation, "Experts in India and abroad are very positive about India's economy. Today, not only record investment is coming to Indian companies but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth. Positive activities are accelerating in every field with increasing coverage of the vaccine." PM Modi lauded the agriculture sector for keeping India's economy "firmly in place" as other sectors suffered heavily during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Today, food grains are being procured at a record level. The money is going directly into the bank account of the farmers."

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: Facebook/ Bhagawat Karad)