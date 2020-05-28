COVID-19 Crisis: PM Modi Speaks To Sri Lankan Counterpart, Extends Support Amid Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa about the coronavirus crisis on Wednesday, May 27. PM Modi assured the Sri Lankan Prime Minister that India will support the island nation in every possible way in these challenging times. According to an official statement, the two leaders also discussed the impact of COVID-19 on the health and economic sector as well as the measures that both the countries are taking to counter them.

Meanwhile, PM Modi congratulated the Sri Lankan Prime Minister for completing 50 years in politics and wished him all the best for the future. PM Modi also conveyed his condolences at the sudden and untimely demise of a prominent Sri Lankan Tamil leader of Indian-Origin -- Arumugan Thondaman. According to a statement, he recalled Thondaman's role in taking forward the partnership between India and Sri Lanka.

Currently, Sri Lanka has recorded a total of 1,469 cases of COVID-19 infection, out of which 732 people have recovered. Meanwhile, 10 people have succumbed to the infection.

Sri Lanka assures strong cooperation with India

On Tuesday, Sri Lanka assured the fullest commitment for stronger and deeper cooperation with India while appreciating the continued exchanges of goodwill even during the pandemic. Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena conveyed the same to newly accredited Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay on his courtesy visit.

According to an official press release by the ministry, on his first working day as the High Commissioner, Gopal Baglay discussed bilateral issues with Sri Lanka's Foreign Relations Minister.

The newly accredited Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay paid a courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena at the Republic Building today(26)



