'Mere Speculation': MHA Debunks News Report That Claimed PM Modi To Announce Lockdown 5.0

The Ministry of Home Affairs has debunked a news report that claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi may announce Lockdown 5.0 on his upcoming Mann Ki Baat address and throw some light on easing of lockdown restrictions. The ministry said such claims "are mere speculations by the reporter". The news piece had quoted sources in the MHA saying lockdown 5.0 will mainly focus on 11 cities with 70% of the total coronavirus cases in India and kick will in from June 1.

In a tweet, a spokesperson for the MHA said, "#FactCheck The quoted story claims to have inside details about #Lockdown5, from MHA Sources. All claims made therein are mere speculations by the reporter. To attribute them to MHA is incorrect and being irresponsible. #FakeNewsAlert"

The Modi government announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24 for a period of 21 days to contain the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. It was later extended thrice and the fourth phase, which entailed significant relaxations, is due to end on May 31. So far, the Centre has not indicated any plan post-May end but several States have hinted to extend the restrictions in places most affected by the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,51,767 with 83,004, active cases. 64,425 people have recovered so far while 4,337 have died. Maharashtra is the hardest-hit state.

