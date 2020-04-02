The Debate
None Have Lived Through A Time Like This: Wipro's Rishad Premji Underscores Covid Donation

General News

Chairman of Wipro Rishad Premji on Wednesday issued the company's statement over participating In the fight against the deadly Coronavirus. 

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Chairman of Wipro Rishad Premji who is the son of IT czar Azim Premji on Wednesday issued the company's statement over participating In the fight against the deadly Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter he stated that they are doing everything they can to fight the virus. According to the statement, the company has committed Rs 1,125 crore to tackle the health crisis. 

Further, it stated that out of the total amount, Wipro Ltd is committing Rs 100 crore, Wipro Enterprises Ltd is committing Rs 25 crore and the Azmi Premji Foundation is committing Rs 1000 crore. The company, through the statement, further wished everyone safety.

Earlier on Wednesday, Azmi Premji issued a statement over the company's contribution in the fight against the Coronavirus. The statements came shortly after social media websites were abuzz with reports that Wipro Chairman & promoter Azim Premji had donated Rs 50,000 crore to charity to help purchase equipment required to fight Coronavirus. In a statement to a news channel, Wipro clarified that the announcement of donation was made in March 2019 and not this week.

The Coronavirus crisis

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases. Meanwhile, it stated that 41 deaths have been reported due to the virus and 144 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not. 

First Published:
COMMENT
