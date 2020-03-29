The Debate
Coronavirus: New 'Baby Shark' Song Encourages Kids To Wash Their Hands

What’s Viral

While Coronavirus fear has added to the fear of most parents, "Baby Shark", however, comes to their rescue by urging children to 'wash hands' to combat COVID-19

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus: New 'Baby Shark' song encourages kids to wash their hands

The novel coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on everyday life, leaving people all over the world with no chance but to stay isolated in their homes, following strict lockdown conditions. On one hand, where people have been abiding by precautionary measures in their daily life, it has become a tough task on the other hand, for parents to persuade their little kids to follow basic precautions, like washing their hands. However, the very popular 'Baby Shark' has come to their rescue.

'Baby Shark' says 'Wash Your Hands'

The South Korean educational entertainment brand for children, Pinkfong, has released many songs for kids, 'Baby Shark' being the most loved. Recently, the brand has come out with another track specially created for kids - "Wash Your Hands with Baby Shark". The famous jingle that has been on every toddler's and kid's mind has returned but, for a good cause. The video was uploaded on Pinkfong's official YouTube account, garnering over 3.5 million views and more than 27,000 likes.

Read: Rabbit Perfectly Imitates Its Owner In A Viral Video, Netizens Amazed

Read: Quarantine Tips On How To Keep Children Busy During The 21-day Lockdown

The lyrics urging kids to "wash their hands", "grab some soap", "rub and rinse their hands" and keep their hands safe, is winning hearts all over the world. In the animated video, the popular shark and many other aquatic animals are also being seen washing their hands, in an attempt to motivate children to keep their hygiene intact. Pinkfong also shared the video on Twitter, besides other posts depicting the "Wash Your Hands" challenge for the kids.

Netizens amused

Netizens, on the other hand, could not keep their excitement to themselves and took to Twitter to share their views and appreciate the post. While many parents appreciated and lauded the new motivational song for kids, others started taking up the challenge of the noble cause. "Baby Shark", however, turned out to be successful in its attempt to persuade children to keep their hands clean in order to combat COVID-19.

Read: Spanish Princess Maria Teresa Becomes First Royal To Die From Coronavirus

Read: Empty Streets In Dublin Amid Lockdown Measures

 

 

