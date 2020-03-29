Coronavirus: New 'Baby Shark' song encourages kids to wash their hands

The novel coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on everyday life, leaving people all over the world with no chance but to stay isolated in their homes, following strict lockdown conditions. On one hand, where people have been abiding by precautionary measures in their daily life, it has become a tough task on the other hand, for parents to persuade their little kids to follow basic precautions, like washing their hands. However, the very popular 'Baby Shark' has come to their rescue.

'Baby Shark' says 'Wash Your Hands'

The South Korean educational entertainment brand for children, Pinkfong, has released many songs for kids, 'Baby Shark' being the most loved. Recently, the brand has come out with another track specially created for kids - "Wash Your Hands with Baby Shark". The famous jingle that has been on every toddler's and kid's mind has returned but, for a good cause. The video was uploaded on Pinkfong's official YouTube account, garnering over 3.5 million views and more than 27,000 likes.

The lyrics urging kids to "wash their hands", "grab some soap", "rub and rinse their hands" and keep their hands safe, is winning hearts all over the world. In the animated video, the popular shark and many other aquatic animals are also being seen washing their hands, in an attempt to motivate children to keep their hygiene intact. Pinkfong also shared the video on Twitter, besides other posts depicting the "Wash Your Hands" challenge for the kids.

💛KEEP CALM AND WASH YOUR HANDS💛

According to the #CDC, the best way to prevent #COVID19 is to avoid being exposed to this virus, AND the easiest way is to #WASHYOURHANDS often! 🙌 Grab a soap near you and rinse for at least 20 seconds while listening to #Pinkfong #BabyShark! pic.twitter.com/kC3xK4LUqg — Pinkfong (@pinkfong_usa) March 23, 2020

Join the #BabySharkHandWashChallenge now!

Follow the "Wash Your Hands" dance with #BabyShark and keep your hands clean! 🙌

Let's doo doo doo doo doo it together!



Shoot your own cover of the dance, and upload it on any social media with the hashtag,#BabySharkHandWashChallenge! pic.twitter.com/dofyS5xhZK — Pinkfong (@pinkfong_usa) March 25, 2020

Netizens amused

Netizens, on the other hand, could not keep their excitement to themselves and took to Twitter to share their views and appreciate the post. While many parents appreciated and lauded the new motivational song for kids, others started taking up the challenge of the noble cause. "Baby Shark", however, turned out to be successful in its attempt to persuade children to keep their hands clean in order to combat COVID-19.

I'm not dancing to this in my home office, you are. https://t.co/B4aPVVVMGJ — Luke Creasy (@HDcreasy) March 27, 2020

My two-year-old crashed my video conference call @5280Magazine earlier to request the Baby Shark hand-washing song. So now I feel inclined to share it with those of you who don't have toddlers participating in your workday. Enjoy! https://t.co/ITbpwZ8HRk — Erin Skarda (@ErinLeighSkarda) March 26, 2020

The hand-washing inspiration we need 🦈💕https://t.co/iCNZ2pDLcA — Juliette Virzi (@JulietteVirzi) March 27, 2020

