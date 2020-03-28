The Debate
‘Heights Of Cleanliness’: Chameleon Shows How To Wash Hands Amid COVID-19 Outbreak; Watch

What’s Viral

Amid coronavirus outbreak, a video of a Chameleon, who is concerned about the health of his human companion, has taken over the internet.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Heights of cleanliness

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, while several people are taking precautions by washing their hands regularly, a video of a Chameleon, who is concerned about the health of his human companion, has surfaced online. According to international media reports, the pet-lizard is one-year-old. In the video, one can see the animal demonstrating claw washing for his human. 

READ: ‘Impossible Jump’: Leopard’s ‘incredible Backflip’ Leaves Netizens Stunned; Watch

While speaking to an international media outlet, the chameleon’s owner, Elizabeth Poe, said that the name of the pet is Zeke and he loves putting his fingers into the stream of water from the tap. Elizabeth reportedly said that Zeke attempts to climb everything and she had to hold him up to a steady stream of water, and he kept attempting to grab it. She further added that this is a way of him reminding everyone to wash their hands. 

‘Epic’ 

The video shared by IFS Officer has already received more than 10,000 views and thousands of likes. Several netizens even commented and called it ‘brilliant’. One user even called the video, “epic”. 

READ: Return Of 'Ramayan' Evokes Childhood Nostalgia For Netizens Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

READ: 'That’s A Cat And A Cat': Video Of Dog And Cat's Playful Fight Wins Internet

READ: VIDEO: Dog Rescues Trapped Bird From Porch, Netizens All Hearts

 

 

First Published:
