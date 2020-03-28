‘Heights Of Cleanliness’: Chameleon Shows How To Wash Hands Amid COVID-19 Outbreak; Watch

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, while several people are taking precautions by washing their hands regularly, a video of a Chameleon, who is concerned about the health of his human companion, has surfaced online. According to international media reports, the pet-lizard is one-year-old. In the video, one can see the animal demonstrating claw washing for his human.

Chameleon not only changes colour,

It is changing its behaviour too in view of Corona 😊 pic.twitter.com/lubrBtodbW — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 27, 2020

While speaking to an international media outlet, the chameleon’s owner, Elizabeth Poe, said that the name of the pet is Zeke and he loves putting his fingers into the stream of water from the tap. Elizabeth reportedly said that Zeke attempts to climb everything and she had to hold him up to a steady stream of water, and he kept attempting to grab it. She further added that this is a way of him reminding everyone to wash their hands.

‘Epic’

The video shared by IFS Officer has already received more than 10,000 views and thousands of likes. Several netizens even commented and called it ‘brilliant’. One user even called the video, “epic”.

In the fear of Chinese Virus. — Jitendra Kumar (@jituofficial584) March 28, 2020

This shows even a Chameleon fear the @chinesevirus. — Shally shailendra (@Shallyshailend3) March 28, 2020

Looks like he’s trying to grab the water, like he would a branch, to climb. — Jen Degtjarewsky (@JenDegtjarewsky) March 28, 2020

This is heights of cleanliness. — Asheesh Talwani (@AsheeshTalwani) March 27, 2020

Lovely video in distressing times. Please keep sharing such stuff. 😀 — Gyan Prakash (@GyanPra18424232) March 27, 2020

Nature showing Behaviour to Humans...😍😘🥰 — 🇮🇳 Shoaib SUFI 🇮🇳 (@shoaibsufi1) March 27, 2020

Yet again proved that wild animals do have better humour than so called humans... — Vinay Pawar (@vinaypawar197) March 27, 2020

