Absurdly Long Indian Railways 'Anaconda' Train Goes Viral: Just Count The Number Of Bogies

A video of SECR's famous anaconda train, which made headlines for its record-breaking length, went viral on the internet as IRTS shared a clip of it on Twitter

The Indian railways has always been the lifeline for the country even at times of great distress, helping in the movement of cargo and essential goods across the country. Even though passenger rail services stand suspended until May 3 owing to the extension of the lockdown, Indian Railways has ensured there will be no crunch in the supply chains across the country by allowing the movement of freight trains. 

The Anaconda train

Amid this, a video of South East Central Railway's (SECR) famous anaconda train, which made headlines for its record-breaking length, went viral on the internet as Indian Railway Traffic Service shared a clip on Twitter. The 'anaconda' train consisted of three goods trains combined together, spanning across a distance of 2 km, successfully ran between Bhilai and Korba rail stations in 2019. Distributed Power Control System (DPCS) where the leading (front) diesel loco (engine) can control the entire train along with the simultaneous functioning of the rear loco through electronic transmission while running on the track was used to create this marvel. This particular Anaconda train (in video below) has 177 wagons - Three rakes of 59 wagons each. 

