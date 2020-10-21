COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves To 88.81%, Fatality Rate Falls To 1.51%: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that India's recovery rate has improved further to 88.81%. India's nearly 89% recovery rate is one of the highest in the world while the fatality rate of the country stands to be the lowest at 1.51%.

According to the Health Ministry, in the last 24 hours, more than 61 thousand COVID-19 patients have recovered and the total number of recoveries has reached over 67.95 lakh.

As of Wednesday, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 76,51,107 of which 7,40,090 were active while a massive 67,95,103 people have been recovered. In the 24 hour time, 717 deaths were reported in the country taking the toll to 1,15,914. About 10,83,608 lakh samples were tested in the country on Wednesday taking the tally of total COVID-19 tests conducted to 9.72 Crores -- second highest in the world after the US.

Moreover, the daily caseload of COVID-19 has seen a substantial decrease from 95,000 infections to the figure dropping below 50,000 on Tuesday; however, India reported 54,044 new cases on Wednesday.

PM Modi shares vaccine update

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on Tuesday apprised the nation about the potential vaccine for coronavirus being in advanced stages of development and the government is taking efforts to make the vaccine available for all. Meanwhile, PM Modi urged the entire nation to not be negligent and ensure that proper protection and protocols followed to prevent the coronavirus infection.

PM Modi also highlighted the situation of developed countries such as the US, the UK and other European nations which witnessed a sudden spike after a gradual decrease in caseload, to highlight the importance of not being complacent.

"We are seeing that work is being done on a war footing to save humanity. Many countries are working on this. In India as well, scientists are working hard on various Coronavirus vaccines. Some of these are in advanced stages of development," PM Modi said.

