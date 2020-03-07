COVID-19: Primary Schools In 4 Districts Of Kashmir Closed Till Further Orders

In the wake of the deadly coronavirus epidemic, the administration on Saturday decided to suspend class work in all the primary schools in 4 districts which include Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, and Bandipora. This was announced by the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir. The suspension of work will remain in effect until further orders.

The order can be read here:

Meanwhile, the administration in Srinagar has reached out to the management of masjids and shrines to spread awareness about precautions that ought to be followed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

'The aim of the meeting was also to involve masjids'

The administration had invited the managing committees of major masjids and shrines to a meeting where senior health officials sensitised the need to follow all precautions in order to prevent the spread of the virus. “The aim of the meeting was also to involve masjids - considering their deep reach in their societies - in efforts of the administration to spread awareness among the masses about the importance of following relevant precautions,” an official spokesperson said.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary urged all masjids in the district to play their role both in terms of following precautions and helping the administration in preventing its spread in Srinagar. Meanwhile, special prayers were also held at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar against the spread of coronavirus across the globe.

