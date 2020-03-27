Amid Lockdown, Stranded Workers Approach Delhi Night Shelters For Food And Accommodation

Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to fight against Coronavirus, the government night shelters at the national capital have been providing meals and accommodation to hundreds of daily wage labourers who are stranded due to the lockdown. When asked about the current situation, a caretaker at the Anand Vihar shelter home informed that even though the shelter can only accommodate 40 people, many people have been approaching the night shelter seeking shelter or food. "We are now receiving 50-60 people. Some stay back, some leave after having food. Nowadays, there are outsiders also availing the facility but we do not stop them from doing so," the caretaker told ANI.

The shelters at the national capital provide 2 meals per day and a lot of workers approaching the shelter hail from the neighboring states of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Informing about monitoring the suspected cases for Coronavirus the caretaker said, "we have been making people aware of the coronavirus threat and informing them of the precautions to be taken as well, like washing hands with soap, using sanitisers and masks, etc. We also schedule check-ups with the doctor twice a week."

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: RBI makes mega announcements; cases rise to 724

India sees a rise in COVID-19 cases

According to the latest figure available on Friday, India has so far reported 724 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, 19 people have so far died. Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 88 new positive Coronavirus cases, which is the highest in a single day.

READ | Delhi CM mobilizes: Plans daily food for 4 lakh people; care for 100 new patients per day

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi on Tuesday, announced a 21-day lockdown throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

READ | Delhi Police goes beyond the call of duty, adopts refugee camp amid lockdown due to COVID-19

READ | Coronavirus: Control room set up at UP Bhavan to help people facing difficulties amid lockdown