Delhi Police Goes Beyond Call Of Duty, Adopts Refugee Camp Amid Lockdown Due To COVID-19

As the entire country is making every effort to combat the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of North West Vijayanta Arya and her team, as a humanitarian gesture, have taken the initiative to adopt a refugee camp in Majlis Park area.

The Delhi Police officials have decided to adopt about 250 Pakistani refugee families from the camp for 21-day nationwide lockdown.

"There are about 250 families of refugees in Majlis Park of Adarsh Nagar who migrated from Pakistan and are resettled here. They were making their ends meet by doing daily wage labour. Since the lockdown, the families have been resourceless. So, we decided to pitch in resources by making efforts from our end and have decided to take care of food and essentials requirement for this 21 day period," DCP Arya said while speaking with ANI.

"This is the time when we all should stand together and fight this deadly virus. We will offer all possible help to campers here. Not just food, but also medical facilities if required. I appeal to other citizens also, the ones bestowed with sufficient resources, to help our fellows in this hardship. Its time when we stand united," she added.

India fights Coronavirus

As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. As of now, the only possible measure to arrest the spread of the virus is by way of social distancing and maintaining personal hygiene.

Keeping in mind the looming threat of the virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country, shutting down all the services and operations while allowing only essential services like healthcare facilities, water, food and energy supplies and banking facilities to remain operational during the lockdown. PM Modi stressed on maintaining social distancing and urged the citizens to avoid stepping out of their homes.

To bring some relief to the poor who live hand to mouth, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a COVID-19 relief package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore with an exhaustive list of benefits for the poor and women to provide some relief from the impact of the pandemic

