COVID-19: Sudarsan Pattnaik To Auction His Sand Art Paintings To Raise Funds For PM Cares

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has decided to auction five of his masterpiece sand-art-on-canvas paintings to raise money for the PM Cares Fund to support the fight against the deadly COVID-19 infection.

Pattnaik took to Twitter on Tuesday, April 14 and announced that he had decided to exhibit his artwork for sale to raise funds for the coronavirus relief programs. “The funds would be given to Shri Narendra Modi’s PM Care and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s relief funds”, he wrote with a hashtag #IndiaFightsCorona.

The tweet, which contained video clips of his artwork, was acknowledged by netizens who called Pattnaik “a real hero”. With nearly 3.8k views, the footage compiled an illustration of five of his best sand arts to date. The work on display for auction comprises Beauty on the Stone, Our Thought for the Environment, Sea King, Sleeping Beauty, and Universal Peace sand art paintings.

I’m auctioning 5 of my sand-art-on-canvas paintings to raise funds for fight against #COVID19. The funds would be given to Sh. @narendramodi ‘s PM Cares and CM @Naveen_Odisha’s relief fund. Those interested, pls DM me. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/uftQjZX9lA — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 14, 2020

Here are some netizen's reactions to the post:

Globally acknowledged

Over a month ago, Sudarsan Pattnaik was globally applauded for his sand sculpture expressing solidarity with China that was hit-hard with the coronavirus outbreak. He created a sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Orissa with a heartfelt message, “Fight against Coronavirus, we stand with China".

Chinese Ambassador, Sun Weidong and the Director-General of World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus were among many who lauded Pattnaik’s gesture and his brilliant talent. Chinese Ambassador Weidong tweeted Pattnaik’s art on his official handle, saying, "Appreciate this message".

