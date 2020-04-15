COVID-19: Sudarsan Pattnaik To Auction His Sand Art Paintings To Raise Funds For PM Cares

General News

Sudarsan Pattnaik tweeted that the money would go to PM Care and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s relief funds and added the #IndiaFightsCorona hashtag to his message

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has decided to auction five of his masterpiece sand-art-on-canvas paintings to raise money for the PM Cares Fund to support the fight against the deadly COVID-19 infection. 

Pattnaik took to Twitter on Tuesday, April 14 and announced that he had decided to exhibit his artwork for sale to raise funds for the coronavirus relief programs. “The funds would be given to Shri Narendra Modi’s PM Care and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s relief funds”, he wrote with a hashtag #IndiaFightsCorona. 

The tweet, which contained video clips of his artwork, was acknowledged by netizens who called Pattnaik “a real hero”. With nearly 3.8k views, the footage compiled an illustration of five of his best sand arts to date. The work on display for auction comprises Beauty on the Stone, Our Thought for the Environment, Sea King, Sleeping Beauty, and Universal Peace sand art paintings. 

Read: Health Care Workers Are 10-20% Of US Coronavirus Cases

Here are some netizen's reactions to the post:

Read: Army Doctor Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Contact Tracing Begins

Globally acknowledged

Over a month ago, Sudarsan Pattnaik was globally applauded for his sand sculpture expressing solidarity with China that was hit-hard with the coronavirus outbreak. He created a sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Orissa with a heartfelt message, “Fight against Coronavirus, we stand with China". 

Chinese Ambassador, Sun Weidong and the Director-General of World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus were among many who lauded Pattnaik’s gesture and his brilliant talent. Chinese Ambassador Weidong tweeted Pattnaik’s art on his official handle, saying,  "Appreciate this message". 

Read: Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Delhi: Here Are Places Sealed In The Capital

Read: Nathan Lyon 'disappointed' For Missing Out On Hampshire Contract Due To Coronavirus In UK

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories