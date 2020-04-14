Nathan Lyon 'disappointed' For Missing Out On Hampshire Contract Due To Coronavirus In UK

Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon signed on with Hampshire in November 2019 as their overseas player for the 2020 County Championship in England. However, the rising coronavirus outbreak in the United Kingdom (UK) prompted England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to postpone their entire domestic and international home season. Amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced UK lockdown, the Hampshire County Cricket Club recently cancelled their deal with the Australian cricketer.

Initially, Nathan Lyon was due to play for a "significant" portion of the County Championship campaign until the on-going health crisis prompted both parties to call off the deal. An official announcement of the same was made by Hampshire's Director of cricket Giles White on April 10.

UK lockdown: Coronavirus impacts Nathan Lyon’s contract

In a video conference on April 14, Nathan Lyon confirmed that the decision to cancel the contract was a mutual one. With UK lockdown still in effect due to the coronavirus, he expressed his disappointment over missing out on playing county cricket for the club. Nathan Lyon further added that he has a good relationship with the club members and described their facilities as “unbelievable”. The off-spinner also said that his game would have gone up a few levels had he taken part in the 2020 County Championship.

Nathan Lyon career

Having made his international debut in 2011, Nathan Lyon has played 96 Tests, 29 ODIs and two T20Is for Australia. The off-spinner has picked up 390 wickets in Tests at an average of 31.58. He has picked 18 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls throughout his career. Nathan Lyon is widely considered as one of the best spinners from Australia of all-time, holding the national record for picking the most number of wickets as an off-spinner.

