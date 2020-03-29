TDP Chief Naidu Appeals To AP CM Reddy To Give Rs 5,000 Each To Poor Amid COVID Lockdown

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to give Rs 5,000 each to the poor families in the state, amid the lockdown. Assuring the Chief Minister of his party's support in the fight against the Coronavirus, Naidu suggested that they should provide month-long ration including rice, sugar, pulses and other essential commodities at the doorstep to the poor.

The TDP chief has also written a letter to Reddy stating the measures that should be taken to fight the virus. Along with it, he has asked to announce a financial package for service, manufacturing and industrial sectors. Further, the TDP chief also urged the CM to use the Real-Time Governance infrastructure for effective and timely monitoring of containing the virus.

Currently, 19 positive cases of the novel Coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, while one person has been reported to have recovered. Meanwhile, as many as 235 people were detained by Amalapuram police on Thursday for entering Andhra Pradesh from Telangana and violating the lockdown orders.

Read: Here's what the maker of the Chennai police's viral 'Coronavirus helmet' has to say

The Coronavirus crisis

As of date, India has reported over 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, over 27 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Read: BIG: AIIMS launches teleconsultation facility to help Coronavirus suspects as numbers rise

Presently, there are around 662,967 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 30,851 people. Meanwhile, around 141,953 people have reportedly recovered. The US is at the top of the charts with respect to Coronavirus cases, with over 1.2 lakh infected.

Read: Centre clarifies: Donations to PM-CARES fund for Coronavirus relief to constitute CSR act

Read: Indian students stranded in UK due to COVID-19 travel ban urge PM Modi for rescue flight

(With ANI Inputs)