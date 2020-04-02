Tej Pratap Yadav Warns Big-name Companies Against Abandoning Bihari Workers Amid Covid

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday requested all employers to take care of their Bihari workers amid the Coronavirus crisis. Taking to Twitter, he stated that it is "true patriotism." Further, he added that if the people of Bihar are left hungry during bad times, then the government will lose them.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government has decided to seal its border in order to not let anyone enter the state from the bordering states. This decision came after over one lakh migrants reached the borders of Bihar. Currently, there are 24 confirmed cases of Coronavirus In Bihar, while one person has died as a consequence.

'Today in bad times you have left our Biharis, remember if they leave you tomorrow, your big names will be left nowhere. Thus, it is my appeal to big name companies that in the time of this epidemic, please take care of your labourers as this is real nationalism.'

आज बुरे वक्त में तुमने हमारे बिहारियों को भुखा छोड़ा है, याद रखो कल अगर ये तुम्हें छोड़ दें तो तुम्हारे खानदानी मालिक कहलाने वाले नामों पर स्याही पूत जाएगी।



अतः तमाम कम्पनी मालिकों से गुहार है की इस भयावह महामारी में अपने सभी मजदूरों का भरपूर ख्याल रखें। सच्ची देशभक्ति यही है।। — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) April 2, 2020

This comes amid a very large scale migration of labourers to Bihar from numerous states, especially New Delhi.

The Coronavirus crisis

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases. While 41 deaths have been reported overall, 144 people have been reportedly cured/discharged/migrated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

