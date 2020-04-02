Aaditya Thackeray shares 'secret message' amid COVID-19 lockdown, netizens give thumbs up

India has completed over a week of the lockdown, but unfortunately the number of COVID-19 cases have been going up. With the figure crossing 1800, the importance of adhering to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to ‘stay at home’ and maintain social distancing is even more crucial currently. While the PM almost pleading with his citizens has worked majorly, there has still been a section that has been venturing out and putting their own and others’ lives at risk.

READ: Coronavirus In India LIVE Tracker: Total Cases, Deaths, Statistics And State-wise Breakup

READ: Hrithik Roshan Lauds Mumbai Police's 'sense Of Humour' For Innovative 'April Fools' Tweet

For those who don’t understand the conventional style of advice, an innovative style might just work out. This was recently showcased by the Mumbai Police with an interesting post on April Fool’s Day, to highlight the need to maintain social distancing.

On Twitter, the handle shared a photo of their ‘secret message’ in a small font and urged the viewers to ‘zoom in.’ On zooming, the message reads: ‘That’s too close. Don’t be a fool. Maintain social distance.’

Aaditya Thackeray too was impressed with the interesting message and shared it on his handle.

Here’s the post

Netizens were impressed and called it ‘innovative’ along with calling it a ‘wise message.’

Haha. Nice one. — Kranti Dhanmeher (@krantiDh) April 1, 2020

Superb nice and wise message — ʞɐɹɐqnɯ uɐzıɐɟ (@faizan_mubarak) April 1, 2020

Nice one — Zaheer lalani (@LalaniZaheer) April 1, 2020

Wow its Innovative and very nice 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Dr Saif Taji (@drsaiftaji) April 1, 2020

That's cool..👌👌👏 — Neelima Jadhav (@Neelima10953587) April 1, 2020

Earlier, even Hrithik Roshan had hailed the message, calling it ‘innovative’, while lauding how serious issues could be portrayed with a sense of humour.

The actor had also replied to a message by Aaditya Thackeray for April Fool’s Day. The Maharashtra MLA had shared how one shouldn’t be a ‘fool’ to step out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adding to this,let’s not assume that the 22nd day after lockdown is going to be a reason to rejoice.The end of the lockdown doesn’t mean victory.We must continue social distancing ourselves until there is complete eradication.Which could be months.Please let’s understand this! https://t.co/sy406B0dXp — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 1, 2020

The War star echoed the Thackeray scion’s views and warned that the 22nd day, after the conclusion of the 21-day lockdown on April 14, shouldn’t be a reason to rejoice. He added that the country needed to follow social distancing till the time the virus is completely eradicated and wrote that it was important to understand that it could take months.

READ: Mumbai Police's 'secret' Social Distancing Message Triggers Fun Wordplay With Preity Zinta

Maharashtra is the most affected state in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has reported nine deaths and over 300 cases. Overall, 41 persons have lost their lives and 1649 active cases have been reported over the country.

READ: Arjun Kapoor & Kriti Sanon Urge Everyone To Follow Social Distancing In PIB's Videos; See