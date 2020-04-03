COVID-19: Telangana Minister Lauds 'small Farmer With Big Heart' For Donating Rs 50,000

At a time when middle-income groups are battling to overcome the impact of coronavirus lockdown, a small farmer from Telangana has displayed a big heart by donating Rs 50,000 to the Chief Minister's relief fund. According to reports, Mora Hanmandlu of Adilabad district donated the money to CM's relief fund in order to help his state fight the novel coronavirus outbreak. Hanmandlu while talking to the press said that he did good business this year and on a suggestion by his son he decided to donate the money to CM's relief fund.

Hanmandlu owns a four and a half acre land in Telangana's Adilabad district and lives there with his family. Telangana's cabinet minister K. T. Rama Rao took to his official Twitter handle to thank Hanmandlu for his generous contribution to the CM's relief fund and also called him the citizen hero of the day.

Mora Hanmandlu; a small farmer with a BIG heart. My #CitizenHeroes of the day



He is from Adilabad Dist; owns a small extent of 4 and half acres of land which is the means of his livelihood



Harvested his crop & decided to donate Rs. 50,000 to Corona relief measures 🙏#Respect pic.twitter.com/2zVIHPtWvz — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 3, 2020

According to reports, many prominent businessmen, film and television actors and many from the middle-class family have come out and showed their support by donating to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 53,000 lives across the world and has infected over 1 million people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States and France are on the verge of overtaking China in terms of the number of deaths recorded in these countries. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: PTI/Representational Image)

