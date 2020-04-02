Person Walks Dogs Dressed Up As Unicorn Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Watch

While most people have resorted to home quarantine and social distancing, some others have been unable to stay at home during the current lockdown restrictions. Amid the fear, a very innovative, hilarious idea struck a person's mind who wanted to take the dogs out for a walk. In a recent video that went viral on social media, a person donning an attire of a unicorn was seen going for a walk around with the dogs.

The 27-second-long video was shared on Reddit, on 1 April. In the video, a person is seen dressed in a unicorn costume, happily walking the dogs. In the entire video, the person holding onto the leash of the dogs, is seen excitedly walking and towards the end of the video, happily dances around with the dogs.

Redittors were left fascinated by the unusual group having a good time. One redittor hilariously wrote: Adorable and fun! But I can’t imagine bending down to pick up poop in that", while another commented: "I love that there are people out there willing to do things like this to bring a smile to someone’s face". Redittors also left comments like: "Awww, this made me smile! Thanks for brightening my day", "I love this so much", "THIS.... This makes my heart happy!" and "This is my favourite thing about the pandemic - every time I see an inflatable costume waddling down the street I can't help but giggle".

Twitter amazed

The video, since posted has garnered over 11,000 upvotes and a good deal of comments on Reddit. Apart from this, the video is doing rounds on Twitter and has left netizens amazed and fascinated. People also took to Twitter to share more videos of people dressed as a 'unicorn' walking their dogs. Amid these bleak times, people have taken to resort to whatever way possible in order to go out, besides keeping their safety intact.

