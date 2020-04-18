COVID-19 Toll Reaches 341 In Jammu & Kashmir; 7 Districts Free From The Virus

Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday informed that 13 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (all from Kashmir division), have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 341.

Out of the 341 positive cases, 285 are Active Positive, 51 have recovered and 5 have died. Till date, 60419 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which include 6071 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 285 in hospital isolation, 252 in hospital quarantine and 25692 under home surveillance. Besides, 28114 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Moreover, 9 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged today, 5 from CD Hospital Srinagar and 4 from SKIMS Soura. Out of 6937 test results available, 6596 samples have tested as negative till April 18, 2020.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 80 positive cases wherein 68 are Active Positive, 11 recovered and 01 has died, Srinagar 78 positive cases with 60 Active Positive, 17 recovered and 01 died, Baramulla 42 positive cases with 40 Active Positive, and 02 died; Kupwara has 27 positive cases and all are active cases; Shopian has 22 positive with 20 Active Positive, 02 recovered; Ganderbal has 14 positive cases and all are Active Positive, Budgam 13 positive cases of which 06 are Active Positive with 07 recovered cases; Kulgam has 05 cases and all are Active Positive; Pulwama 03 positive cases with 02 Active Positive, 01 recovered; Anantnag district has 03 positive case and all are Active Positive.

Similarly, Jammu has 26 positive cases of whom 22 are Active Positive and 04 have recovered, Udhampur 20 positive cases of which 14 are Active Positive, 05 recovered and 01 died, while as Samba district has 04 positive cases and all are Active Positive; Rajouri has 03 positive cases and all 03 cases have recovered. Meanwhile, Kishtwar has only 01 positive case who has recovered.

High Court takes Suo Moto notice of negative impact of lockdown on women, girls

Jammu and Kashmir High Court today ordered that all the courts in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh shall treat cases of domestic abuse as urgent and proceed with the matters in accordance with the circulars issued regarding the procedure to be followed to ensure social distancing.

Taking suo moto notice of negative impact of lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic on women and girls, a Coram consisting of Chief Justice, Justice Geeta Mittal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal today heard the case from their respective residences through video conferencing. The Court highlighted the point that globally it has been observed that the adverse social and economic consequences of the pandemic for women and girls are devastating.

