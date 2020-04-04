COVID-19 Crisis: Uttarakhand Police Distribute Free Food To Poor People In Haridwar

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown until April 14 to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus, Uttarakhand Police has come up with a unique initiative to distribute free food to people near ghat in Haridwar. What internet users are applauding as a “commendable initiative”, the police officials are giving away packets of food to people on the banks of Ganga. Moreover, amid the crisis due to coronavirus outbreak, the state police not only put food packets at ‘har Ki Pauri’ but also asked the needy people to pick one packet for themselves.

As of April 4, India has recorded at least 3,082 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection with 86 fatalities. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 59,226 lives worldwide. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 205 countries and has infected at least 1,118,559 people. Out of the total infections, 229,274 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

‘Great Job’

The internet users are lauding the efforts by the state police to help the needy during ‘hard times’ caused by the pandemic. While one of them called “marvellous move” by Uttarakhand Police, others said it was “heartwarming”.

Nainital (Uttarakhand) Police Helping poor peoples by serving them food in such an big Epidemic(महामारी)

We are very thankful to them,

They are doing a very Great job



"उन्होंने साबित कर दिया कि वोह जनता के सेवक ही हैं" pic.twitter.com/2hOFeJA1Zl — Singl-e-chaarya❤ (Bâd_Mäñ👽) (@RoYMah_Rana1223) March 26, 2020

हमारी उत्तराखंड पुलिस बहुत ही अच्छी तरह से अपनी जिम्मेदारी निभा रही है। मेरी आई जी पुलिस से प्रार्थना है कि यदि कोई कोरोना मानव बम मुसलमान किसी पुलिसकर्मी से बदसलूकी करे तो उसे गोली मार दी जाए ऐसे आदेश जारी किए जाएं। हमारे शेरों को गीदड साबित मत करो जय हिंद जय उत्तराखंड — Sunil Dutt Ghildiyal (@sunilduttghildi) April 3, 2020

good work, I appreciate this step — Hobbs_Singh (@surjsingh94) April 3, 2020

Very commendable initiative of @uttarakhandcops.Keep up the good work. — EPFO Haldwani (@EpfoHaldwani) April 3, 2020

So cute gesture!!! who is behind this idea? — db (@Adeepakbhandari) April 3, 2020

