Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown, Delhi Police Lend A Helping Hand To Women In Labour

While India is witnessing a 21-day lockdown owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, Delhi Police, which have been ensuring that people don't defy the lockdown, have also come to the rescue of those in need. Amidst complete shut down of all transport, Delhi Police in a statement announced that it had provided assistance to at least 18 women in labor pain across various hospitals in the city in the last 24 hours.

"PCR MPVs are prepared to provide assistance to people requiring emergency hospitalisation like women in labour pain, heart attack patients or any other persons in need of emergency hospitalisation due to life-threatening medical issues. During the last 24 hours, PCR MPVs have shifted as many as 18 women in labour pain to various hospitals all across Delhi," said a statement from the Delhi Police.

'Calls received from almost all districts'

With the rise in the number of COVID-19 suspects and cases, ambulances are not always readily available to the public. In such a situation, Delhi Police vans in some cases are doubling up as emergency service provider. The police revealed that they had been receiving calls of women in labour pain from almost all districts of Delhi.

"Four from outer north, eight from Dwarka, three from south, one from Rohini, one from northeast and one from east. The distress calls are even received at odd hours as well as from remote areas.. Some places were as far as 17 KM from nearest multi-speciality hospitals," the police said.

