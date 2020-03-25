Union Min Ram Vilas Paswan Donates Rs 1 Crore From MP Fund For Bihar's Coronavirus Fight

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday made available Rs. 1 crore for the patients infected with the virus from his Rajya Sabha MP fund. Taking to Twitter, he stated that he has donated the money to the Health Department. He wrote in Hindi, "To provide proper medical equipment and facilities for the treatment of patients infected with Coronavirus in Bihar, I have donated Rs. 1 crore from my Rajya Sabha MP Fund to the Health Department."

Currently, four cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bihar, while one person has died due to the virus.

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

The Coronavirus Crisis

As of date, India has reported over 580 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has crossed a total of 100 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Meanwhile, eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

Along with it, presently, there are around 423,724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 18,922 people. Meanwhile, around 109,172 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

