Is Big Basket Delivering Groceries During India's 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown? Answered

Amid the national lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, online grocery delivery setup Big Basket has shut its operations due to the restrictions imposed by the local authorities. In an advisory, Big Basket stated that they are working with the authorities in order to start their services soon.

Meanwhile, E-commerce company Amazon is continuing to provide the most urgent needs that are the 'high priority' to the customers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

We regret the inconvenience caused, we are not operational due to restrictions imposed by local authorities on movement of goods in spite of clear guidelines provided by central authorities to enable essential services. We are working with the authorities to be back soon. — bigbasket (@bigbasket_com) March 25, 2020

According to the official guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, all commercials and private establishments will be closed down with a few exceptions. Under these exceptions, "Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through E-commerce" is permitted by the Government.

(This is a developing story, updates are likely. Please check the Big Basket app for the most recent info)

'Absolutely no need to panic'

After announcing a national lockdown for 21 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people not to panic. He stated that the essential goods are services will be available during the lockdown.

My fellow citizens,



THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.



Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.



Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

The Coronavirus Crisis

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported over 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has crossed a total of 100 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Meanwhile, eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

Along with it, presently, there are around 422,829 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 18,907 people. Meanwhile, around 109,102 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

