Delhi Police Gives Savage Reply To Man Who Wanted To Visit His Friend During Lockdown

India from midnight of March 24 went into a complete nationwide lockdown in order to prevent its 1.2 billion people from community transmission. Authorities across the nation have stepped up the vigil to assure that only essential services are allowed amid the lockdown and people do not come into close proximity unnecessarily. On March 24, Delhi police held a special Q&A session on Twitter to clarify doubts on what people can and what they cannot do during the emergency protocol.

Delhi police answered everything from questions on movements of unwell to details about what to do in case of essential work. However, there was this one answer by the Delhi police that is attracting everyone's attention on Twitter. A user named Deepak Pyal asked the cops if he could visit his friend's house for some important work, which is just 2 km away from his place. Delhi police replied to that, 'If you are a true friend, stay at home. Video call instead. #StayHomeSaveLives.' The response is getting a lot of reactions from Tweeples who are applauding Delhi police's wit in times of crisis.

अगर सच्चे दोस्त हो तो घर पे रहो। वीडियो कॉल कर लो#StayAtHomeSaveLives — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 24, 2020

What an awesome reply by @DelhiPolice 😂 — Vikas Kumar (@vikaskumar) March 24, 2020

Hahahaha Bhot hard Bhot hard DP😝😆🇮🇳 — राष्ट्र प्रथम 🇮🇳🇷🇺🇮🇱🚩 (@BabaRanchodDas4) March 24, 2020

Please get Movement Pass issued from your District DCP office. Carry copy of documents to show the essential nature of work for which Movement Pass is needed. Do not misuse it as the restrictions are for your own safety & for the safety of entire community.#StayAtHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/ppqMZWoKJO — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 24, 2020

No specific timings have been given. The essential services will continue to operate as per their standard operating timings. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 24, 2020

