COVID: Union Health Secy Writes To J&K Admin Asking To Boost Steps To Curb Omicron Spread

Amid the Omicron scare, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has now written to the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ramp up the protocols placed to control the spread of COVID-19. In a letter dated December 4, the Union Health Secretary asked the J&K administration to take necessary steps to curb the further spread of COVID-19 and reduce fatality. The letter also raised concern over the surge in fresh cases in a few districts.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in his letter asked the J&K administration to refer to the letter dated November 27 sent to states regarding the Omicron variant. The health secretary informed that the Centre has now asked all states to undertake enhanced surveillance of international travellers. He also noted that the governments must continually keep track of emerging hotspots and follow comprehensive contact tracing of positive individuals. The letter also asks the Union Territory to follow up on such cases and send all positive samples for genome sequencing.

Health Secy points out the rise in COVID cases in J&K districts

The letter also asked the administration to ensure adequate testing and review the prevailing health infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Health Secretary also noted that the districts of Kathua, Jammu, Ganderbal and Baramulla experienced an increase in the number of fresh cases in the UT. According to the letter, J&K reported 4,806 fresh cases of coronavirus in the month ending December 3. During the period, Kathua noted 405 new cases, a staggering 726.53 per cent jump from the previous month’s 49. Fresh cases in Jammu jumped 53.81 per cent to 343 from 223 and cases in Ganderbal rose 22.23 per cent to 126 from 103. Baramulla marked 21.84 per cent more cases rising from 87 to 106. The letter noted that the UT must enforce the ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate-Covid Appropriate Behaviour’ to keep the situation under control.

Jammu & Kashmir Govt ramps up surveillance to prevent COVID transmission

The J&K government along with other states ramped up its preparations to avoid the spread of the infection last week. As a part of it, administrations at the divisional and district levels were instructed by the government for ensuring the testing of all foreign travellers to the union territory. Apart from that, certain guidelines have also been laid upon for all international travellers from outside countries.

The move came after a meeting of the COVID Task Force which reviewed the public health response to COVID-19. Chaired by J&K chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, the meeting further issued directions to administrations in the light of the new variant. Mehta, during the meeting, asked all the officials for ensuring universal testing of foreign travellers to Jammu and Kashmir following up the guidelines issued by the central government. Along with that, the chief secretary also emphasised the Health Department for establishing genome sequencing facilities at various government medical colleges across the union territory for early detection of the variant or any other mutations.

Image: PTI