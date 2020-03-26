PM Modi To Take Part In G20's Coronavirus Meeting; Here's The List Of Countries Involved

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he is looking forward to the G-20 virus summit to be held via video conference on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. "The #G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic," he tweeted Wednesday. Saudi Arabia's King Salman will chair the virtual summit and leaders of over 40 nations and international organisations, such as the WHO, are expected to participate in the meeting.

The coronavirus-affected countries like Italy, Spain, Jordan, Singapore, and Switzerland are taking part in the summit. G-20 members will be joined by leaders from Spain, Jordan, Singapore, and Switzerland, as well as several top international organizations such as the UN, the World Bank, the WHO, the World Trade Organisation, the IMF and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) will also participate in the summit titled 'G20 Extraordinary Virtual Leaders' Summit on COVID-19'.

Regional organisations will be represented by Vietnam the Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), South Africa the Chair of the African Union (AU), the United Arab Emirates the Chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Rwanda the Chair of the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), the statement said. All the G 20 nations are expected to attend the summit.

PM Modi said he is looking forward to "productive discussions tomorrow at the #G20VirtualSummit, being coordinated by the Saudi G20 Presidency". Leaders from the group comprising 19 industrialised countries and the European Union will discuss the global coronavirus crisis via video conference to develop an action plan.

(with PTI inputs)