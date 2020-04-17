COVID19: Jammu & Kashmir Tally Reaches 328; 5 Dead

Jammu and Kashmir Government said that 14 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (all from Kashmir division), have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 328.Out of 328 positive cases, 281 are Active Positive, 42 have recovered and 05 have died. Furthermore, till date 59205 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which include 7631 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 281 in Hospital Isolation, 260 in hospital Quarantine and 27366 under home surveillance. Besides, 23662 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Moreover 04 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged today from CD Hospital Jammu and one COVID-19 patient died today at SKIMS, Bemina. The Bulletin further said that out of 6438 test results available, 6110 samples have tested as negative till April 17, 2020. Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 78 positive cases wherein 65 are Active Positive, 12 recovered and 01 has died, Bandipora 75 positive cases with 63 Active Positive, 11 recovered and 01 died, Baramulla 42 positive cases with 40 Active Positive, and 01 died; Kupwara has 27 positive cases and all are active cases; Shopian has 17 positive with 15 Active Positive 02 recovered; Ganderbal has 14 positive cases and all are Active Positive, Budgam 12 positive cases of which 09 are Active Positive with 03 recovered cases; Kulgam has 05 cases and all are Active Positive; Pulwama 03 positive cases with 02 Active Positive, 01 recovered and Anantnag district has 01 positive case who is active positive.

Similarly, Jammu has 26 positive cases of whom 22 are Active Positive and 04 have recovered, Udhampur 20 positive cases of which 14 are Active Positive, 05 recovered and 01 died, while as Rajouri had 03 positive cases and all have recovered; Samba district has 04 positive cases and all are Active Positive. Meanwhile, Kishtwar has only 01 positive case who has recovered.

BPL families to get free ration in Srinagar. BPL families in Srinagar will be provided free foodgrains for as long as the situation remains as it is. The distribution of foodgrains for the current month starts tomorrow and will be completed within two weeks. Under this initiative around 30 thousand quintals of foodgrains will be distributed free of cost amongst over 1.4 lac BPL families in the district. The initiative will benefit just under 6 lac persons who will be provided 5 kilograms of rice per person per month.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)