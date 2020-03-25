COVID19: Journo In Kamal Nath PC Tests Positive, Others In Attendance To Be Quarantined

A journalist who attended former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's press conference on March 20 has been found to be COVID-19 positive. The journalist after attending Nath's resignation presser had also visited the Vidhan Sabha in the state. The authorities have now announced that all journalists who were present during the press conference would be put into quarantine.

Bringing an end to the long-drawn Madhya Pradesh political crisis, Kamal Nath had tendered his resignation on March 20, soon after which BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan swore in as the new CM and passed the floor test.

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases stand at 536, with eleven deaths.

My fellow citizens,



THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.



Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.



Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

