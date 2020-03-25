Banks, Insurance Offices & ATMs Permitted To Be Open During 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown

Essential services such as banks, insurance offices & ATMs would remain open amid the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. After PM Modi announced a lockdown in the entire country, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an order directing the government of India, state governments and Union Territory authorities to take effective measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Complying with this, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order directing all the authorities to implement social distancing measures. This order shall remain in force for a period of 21 days with effect from March 25, 2020.

Banks, ATM's to remain open

The guidelines list "Banks insurance offices and ATMs" as being exempted from closure.

Here is the MHA order and guidelines:

Total lockdown announced

Addressing the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a total lockdown in the country. He highlighted the pace at which the novel coronavirus spreads. Citing a report by the World Health Organisation, he mentioned that COVID-19 had rapidly infected people within a matter of days. Moreover, he stated that it is very difficult to stop the spread of COVID-19 once it starts spreading. Thereafter, the PM gave the example of Italy and US who could not control the situation despite having the one of the best healthcare systems in the world.

'There is absolutely no need to panic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people not to panic and assured citizens that there will be no shortage of essential commodities and medicines during the 21-day lockdown period. "There is absolutely no need to panic," PM Modi said in a tweet "Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this," he said.

My fellow citizens,



THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.



Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.



Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

Advising people not to hoard essential items, PM Modi said, "By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of Covid-19. No panic buying, please. Please stay indoors." According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

