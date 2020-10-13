'Cow Dung Will Protect All': New Cow-dung Chip To Fight Radiation Unveiled By Central Dept

While launching a nationwide campaign ‘Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan’, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria unveiled a chip (of the 'computer' variety) made of cow dung and claimed that cow dung is 'anti-radiation.' During the launch of the campaign aimed at promoting cow dung products, Kathiria said that it is scientifically proven. The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog is under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, and came into existence on February 6, 2019, for “conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny”.

“Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It's scientifically proven. See, this is a radiation chip. You can keep it on your mobile. We have seen that if you keep this chip in your mobile, it reduces radiation significantly. If you want to avoid disease, then this is going to be used,” Kathiria said while also unveiling other products like lamps, candles, incense. The chip is named Gausatva Kavach and is manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala, as per Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog. The Chairman also added that Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog aims to reach 11 crore families to light 33 crore diyas made of cow dung this Diwali.

Kathiria added, “You must have heard a few days ago that the actor Akshay Kumar… He has eaten cow dung. You can eat it. It’s a medicine. But we have forgotten our science.” He was referring to the statement by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar after the shooting for 'Into the Wild' with Bear Grylls that he drinks cow urine everyday for 'Ayurvedic reasons'.

Earlier, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh, recommended drinking cow urine to fight the Coronavirus. "If I talk about cows, people fall sick. I tell them a donkey will not understand the worth of cow. This is India, the land of Lord Krishna and here cows are God, we worship. We will have cow urine to stay healthy. Take ayurvedic medicine and don't worry," Dilip Ghosh had said back in July. Moreover, Narayan Chatterjee, a BJP leader, was arrested by West Bengal state police for "organising the cow urine consumption event and compelling a civic volunteer to drink cow urine"

