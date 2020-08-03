Raksha Bandhan: Eco-friendly 'Corona Rakhi' Replaces Chinese Raw Material With Cow Dung

This year amid pandemic, when millions of people are facing a tough time, rakhi makers have come up with an innovative idea. Rakhi made up of cow dung is seen as an eco-friendly alternative to Chinese plastic raw material. Rakhis made of cow dung to celebrate Raksha Bandhan are new alternatives are a big hit in Hyderabad markets. The shopkeeper called it ‘corona Rakhi’. Shops in Telangana’s Capital Hyderabad saw an increased influx of customers ahead of Raksha Bandhan on August 2 despite the prevailing pandemic.

Corona Rakhi in Hyderabad

Telangana: People in Hyderabad purchase rakhis ahead of #RakshaBandhan tomorrow. A shop owner says, "We have all types of rakhis but the sale is comparatively low due to #COVID19, we faced difficulty in procuring raw material. This yr we're also offering rakhis made of cow-dung" pic.twitter.com/8zlTn3b0zP — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

“Sales this year are low because of the pandemic so I tried to come up with something that might induce people to buy my rakhis. This year I am selling a ‘Corona rakhi’ made of cow dung. A few people have bought it and they seem to like it,” Akash, a shop owner told ANI.

“I had to put all my faith in this haul of rakhis because I was not sure if they would sell or not. I don’t want my investment to go waste as this occasion only comes once a year and I will have to wait a whole year to sell items if they don’t sell today,” Akash further added.

Amid the ongoing India-China tensions, Indian businessmen decided to give a huge blow to Chinese made rakhi. According to media reports, made in India rakhis cause worth Rs 4000 crore loss to Chinese goods. In the coming future, this cow dung idea could be seen as an alternative to imported Chinese raw material used in manufacturing Rakhis.

(With inputs from ANI)

