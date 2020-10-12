'Holy Cow'! Bull Gets Guinness World Records Title For Longest Horns Measuring Over 8 Feet

The Guinness World Records, which is one of the most prestigious title-giver of all time is also known for handing out titles for some of the weirdest records known to mankind. Last week, the international records verification authority gave a title for the longest horn spread on a bull to Cowboy Tuff Chex, which has an estimated value of $5,00,000 and spends most of its time on Filip’s ranch in Fayetteville, Texas.

Famed across the world

Tuff Chex was originally bred and raised in Overbrook, Oklahoma, the USA by Bob Loomis, who later sold it at an auction at Hudson Valentine Longhorn Auctions in Fort Worth, Texas. The Texas longhorn was bought by ranchers Richard and Jeanne Filip, who had to buy the weirdest legal cattle trailer along with it to ensure safe transport of the bull whose horns measure over 8 feet. Tuff Chex is very famous among the Longhorn community with requests coming in from all over the world for his valued progeny.

Ever since Tuff Chex has been awarded the Guinness World Records title, ranch tours at Richard and Jeanne Fhilip's ranch have surged in demands. From people with interests in cattle farming to international cattle-breeders, everybody comes to see the famed Texas longhorn.

According to the Guinness World Records, the value of a Texas Longhorn is determined by their horn length which is measured in three ways, tip to tip measurement, total horn, and the composite of their horns. This system makes Tuff Chex one of the most prized Longhorns in all of the United States. An average Longhorn’s horn is measured to be around four feet, but Cowboy Tuff Chex’s longhorns measure at eight feet.

