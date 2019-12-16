Jamia Millia Ripple Effect: Here Are Other Universities That Staged Anti-CAA Protests

On December 15, people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured. Subsequently, there were reports of students being injured and detained as police entered the Jamia campus. This sparked off a series of protests across universities in different parts of India. The protesters contend that the Act seeks to discriminate on the basis of religion.

Read: Watch: Major Standoff At Nadwa College In Lucknow, Cops Try To Seal Gate

Aligarh Muslim University

The protesting students chanted slogans against the alleged police action in Jamia and the CAA. However, clashes broke out between the students and the police at the Sir Syed gate of the University. Just like Jamia, the police reportedly entered the campus and lathi-charged the students. As per reports, at least 60 students were injured.

Patna University

Students of Patna University marched on the streets of Bihar’s capital protesting the implementation of the CAA. In the process, a mob injured police personnel and damaged some vehicles as well. The police registered an FIR against the miscreants.

Read: Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Calls For A Meeting

Jawaharlal Nehru University

As soon as the news about the crackdown on the Jamia students spread, various students of JNU decided to stand in solidarity with their Jamia counterparts. They marched to the Delhi police headquarters in large numbers. Thereafter, they appealed for the violence against Jamia students to be stopped.

TISS Mumbai

Post-midnight, the students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences carried out a candle-light march. They sang the song ‘Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna’- associated with the revolutionary Bhagat Singh. The students continued to stage a protest against the CAA and the police action in Jamia.

Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad

Students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University also condemned the police intervention in Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University. On Monday, the students again staged a protest pertaining to this and criticised the CAA also.

Read: Anti-CAA Delhi Protests: Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Alankrita Shrivastava React

Banaras Hindu University

Students in Varanasi protested at midnight in support of their counterparts at Jamia. They not only spoke out against the implementation of CAA but also against the prospect of a nationwide National Register of Citizens.

IIT

Students of IIT Bombay carried out a march on December 15 supporting the stance of the Jamia students. On the other hand, IIT Madras students held a protest on Monday expressing their solidarity. Moreover, they raised slogans against the CAA.

Nadwa College, Lucknow

On Monday, a massive stand-off took place at the Nadwa college in Lucknow, as the police tried to seal the gates of the institution to curb the alleged violent protest of the students against the CAA. The students were seen throwing stones, shoes, and slippers at the police. Furthermore, students at Jadavpur University, Presidency University, and Delhi University are likely to stage protests later in the day.

Read: UP DGP OP Singh Demands Restraint From Students On Anti-CAA Protests