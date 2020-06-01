CPI Leaders Stage Protest Against Andhra Govt Over Inaction In LG Polymers Gas Leak Case

The Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders on Monday, June 1, staged a protest against the Andhra Pradesh government at the Gandhi statue in Visakhapatnam. They accused the government of supporting the LG Polymers company. CPI state secretary JVV Satyanarayana who led the protest demanded the relocation of the factory from RR Venkatapuram village. He alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government had arrested people speaking against them instead of taking action against the members of the LG Polymers management.

Read: Vizag Gas Leak: Industries Will Be Scared To Invest If Harsh Steps Taken, Says Andhra Pradesh CM

The gas leak at LG Polymers

11 persons died and more than a thousand others were exposed to the gas leak that commenced at LG Polymers plant at about 2.30 am on May 7. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) tried to subside the effect by blowing water and people were asked to wear masks after wetting them in water. According to the NDRF Director-General SN Pradhan, the leakage from the factory was minimal. In a statement, LG Polymers stated that it was investigating the extent of the damage and the exact cause of the leak and deaths.

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met the victims of the gas leak at the King George government hospital in Visakhapatnam and assured them all possible help. Thereafter, the state government announced a compensation of Rs.1 crore for the kin of the deceased, Rs.10 lakh for the seriously injured, Rs.1 lakh for the hospitalized, Rs.25,000 for those who received first aid and Rs.10,000 each for those affected in 5 villages. 500 kg of Para-tertiary butyl catechol (PTBC) chemical was airlifted from Daman to Andhra Pradesh for neutralising the gas leakage.

Read: Suspended Doctor Admitted In Vizag Mental Institution Expresses Concerns Over Treatment

Andhra HC orders seizure

Recently, a division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and Lalitha Kanneganti ordered the seizure of the LG Polymers plant in the gas leak case. It directed that no one including the Directors of the company should be allowed to enter the premises. Moreover, it added that the court's permission was necessary to shift any of the movable and immovable assets, machinery, and contents from LG Polymers.

Read: Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Permission To Meet Vizag Gas Leak Victims

(Image credits: PTI)