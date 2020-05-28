Suspended Doctor Admitted In Vizag Mental Institution Expresses Concerns Over Treatment

Dr. Sudhakar, presently admitted at a mental hospital in Vizag on the grounds of unstable mental condition, has written a letter to the hospital superintendent expressing concerns over his treatment. The doctor was allegedly suspended for his remarks against the state government and was later arrested for creating ruckus at a public place.

READ | Vizag: 15-feet-long king cobra rescued from Tammadapalli village, released into the forest

In his letter to the hospital superintendent, Dr. Sudhakar reportedly went into the details of the controversy at Narsipatnam government hospital until his admission to the mental health institute.

He also mentioned about the side-effects of the medication being given to him and included a photograph of his lip, which he claims has dried up due to the 'unnecessary medication'. Dr. Sudhakar further requested the hospital to refer him to a 'better hospital' while insisting that his condition is now normal.

READ | Vizag gas leak: Andhra HC orders seizure of company premises, directors to not leave India

Doctor creates ruckus on Chennai-Kolkata national highway

As per reports, Dr. Sudhakar had created a ruckus on Chennai-Kolkata national highway in Vishakhapatnam on May 16. He had removed his shirt and later lied down on the national highway after parking his car on the roadside. The doctor was reported to have been drunk.

Police officials in Vishakhapatnam detained him and seized his car. An anesthetist at the Narsipatnam government hospital, Dr. Sudhakar was earlier suspended by the Andhra government for alleging improper distribution of face masks to the doctors amid COVID-19 pandemic.

READ | Chandrababu Naidu seeks permission to meet Vizag gas leak victims

READ | Vizag: Thick smoke from oil refinery triggers fresh panic, no casualties reported

(With agency inputs)