CPI(M) Criticises Centre For Transferring Kozhikode Maoist Case To NIA

The Communist Party of India (CPI-M) has criticised the Central government for handing over the student Maoist case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The left-wing party had released a statement on the same on Tuesday. The statement read: "The central government has asked the NIA to take up the investigation from Kerala police without consulting the state government which is in charge of law and order. It will only weaken the federal system."

An overview of the case

The Kerala High Court on November 27 had dismissed the bail plea of two student activists of ruling CPI(M) - Thwaha Fazal (24) and Alan Suhaib (20) - who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The students were arrested for allegedly distributing pro-Maoist pamphlets. The court had admitted the evidence submitted by the police to prove the arrested students had Maoist links and denied them bail. Fazal and Alan, students of journalism and law respectively and the CPI(M)'s branch committee members, were arrested on November 2 from Kozhikode, leading to widespread criticism in the Left-ruled state.

Speaking to news agency PTI last week, an NIA official said that they had registered the case again and will be taking over in few days. "We have re-registered the case yesterday (on Wednesday) and will take over the investigation in the coming days," the official said.

'A bundle of untruths'

On the other hand, on Monday, the CPI (M) accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of speaking "a bundle of untruths" during his rally at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday. The CPI-M said the PM was "rattled" by protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and declaration of several Chief Ministers that they will not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC). In a statement, the party politburo said the protests against the CAA and the NRC will continue till the government stops the ongoing process.

(With agency inputs)

