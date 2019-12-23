CPI-M: PM Modi Rattled By Protests Against CAA, Will Continue Till Government Withdraws It

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of speaking "a bundle of untruths" during his rally at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday. The CPI-M said the PM was "rattled" by protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and declaration of several Chief Ministers that they will not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC). In a statement, the party politburo said the protests against the CAA and the NRC will continue till the government stops the ongoing process.

'PM Modi unleashed yesterday a bundle of untruths'

"Clearly rattled by the intensity of popular protests across the country against the CAA, NRC, NPR and the declaration by at least ten Chief Ministers that they will not implement the NRC, PM Modi unleashed yesterday at Delhi a bundle of untruths aimed at misleading the people," the party said. The party said Prime Minister Modi had stated that there has been no discussion on the NRC anywhere since 2014 but the BJP's 2019 election manifesto promised the NRC all over the country.

The party said Home Minister Amit Shah had stated during a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha that the government will bring NRC across the country and not a single infiltrator will be spared. It said that the NRC process was, to begin with, the compilation of the National Population Register from April 1 to September 30, 2020. "The NPR is the first stage of NRC. The gazette notification for this was issued on July 3, 2019," said the CPI-M.

The party also said that PM Modi in his speech on Sunday did not mention "the growing miseries" of people in their day-to-day life. "The economy is in a virtual recession, unemployment is highest in half a century. Distress suicides by farmers are growing and inflation is eating into the people's lives," the party said and accused the government of sharpening communal polarization. "The protests against the CAA, NRC, NPR will continue until official notification is issued to stop the ongoing process," said the CPI-M.

CAA protests across the nation

At least 18 people have died in Uttar Pradesh due to violence during protests, around a thousand have been arrested and many others booked. In the wake of violent protests, on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to calm the situation by assuring that the CAA will not affect a single India citizen irrespective of religion. Despite PM Modi's message, however, protests continue across the country in full swing. On Monday, three mega rallies, two anti-CAA rallies, and one demonstration in favour of the Act were held. Rahul Gandhi led one anti-CAA protest at Delhi's Rajghat while DMK organised another from CMDA office to Rajarathinam Stadium. Meanwhile, BJP's JP Nadda held a counter-rally supporting CAA in Kolkata.

