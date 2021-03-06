CPI(M)-DMK Deadlock Over Seat-sharing Continues; Left's Balakrishnan 'not Satisfied'

The seat-sharing talks between DMK and CPI(M) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections remained inconclusive on Saturday, the Left party's state secretary K Balakrishnan informed. The initial rounds of seat-sharing talks between DMK and CPI(M) failed after the latter demanded seats in double-digits while the former denied it. CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan revealed that DMK's offer would be discussed by the party's working committee before a decision is made. Elections were announced to be held in Tamil Nadu in a single-phase, with the polling of votes on April 6 and the counting of votes on May 2.

"Our CPI delegation and DMK delegation discussing the numbers. After discussion with our top leaders, we will tell you. We are not satisfied with the number but we will discuss it, not a big deal with this", CPI(M)'s K Balakrishnan said.

The DMK on Friday allotted six seats to ally the Communist Party of India (CPI) for the April 6 Assembly polls while another partner Congress vowed to put up a fight for a respectable number of seats to keep the morale of the party workers high. Including the CPI, the M K Stalin-led Dravidian party has concluded poll pacts with four of its allies so far and an understanding with the Marxist party is expected soon. CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said the goal was not numbers but it was to ensure the victory of DMK-led secular forces and defeat of 'divisive elements' that was important.

DMK allocates 6 seats to VCK

Earlier on Thursday, DMK allocated six seats to its ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and three seats to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Moreover, as MK Stalin eyes a maiden term as the Tamil Nadu CM, the DMK has allocated two seats to the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK). DMK-Congress will have to finalize a formula soon as the last date to file the nominations is approaching which is on March 19.

DMK's campaign for Tamil Nadu polls

Setting 200+ seat-target for the upcoming 2021 polls, DMK Chief M K Stalin has launched the "WeRejectADMK" campaign calling it "lack of governance" by the Palaniswami government and touching sensitive issues such as the NEET-related suicides, holding gram sabhas across the state. Holding gram Sabhas across Tamil Nadu, Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi and sister Kanimozhi have met people from all 234 constituencies to know the 10 years of the misrule of the ADMK Government and hear the people's sufferings. Congress too has bolstered DMK's efforts with Rahul Gandhi visiting the state thrice in the past 3 months - holding meeting with students, weavers, fishermen, farmers, MSME workers etc.

